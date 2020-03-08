Suspect confesses to murdering Rose Hall grocer, implicates four others

A suspect has confessed to murdering Rose Hall grocer Lomenzo Johnny and has implicated four other persons, three of whom have already been arrested, while police are on the hunt for the other.

Commander of Region Six Calvin Brutus said four persons as of yesterday were in police custody in connection with Johnny’s murder. He then confirmed that the police had received a confession from one suspect, which implicated the three other suspects in custody, and the fifth person who is being sought.

A source told this newspaper that the police arrived at the scene of the crime to rob Johnny, also known as ‘Sham’, 49, of Lot 11 East Side Line Dam, Rose Hall, Corentyne, but resorted to murdering him after he recognised two of his attackers.