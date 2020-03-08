West Berbice businesses looted, travellers attacked

Several businesses were looted, while travellers were attacked on Friday night as unrest in West Berbice amidst continuing protests over results from last Monday’s elections.

At Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, Homeline Furnishing, Digicel and another business were looted and vandalised late Friday evening.

While the business owners were fearful to speak out, this newspaper was told that the looters escaped with flat screen televisions, cellphones, cellphone accessories, music boxes and other items from Homeline Furnishing.