Homeline Furnishing distributed hampers to mothers at NA hospital

Mothers at the New Am-sterdam Public Hospital’s Maternity Unit got a treat on Sunday morning as Fazeena Mobarakhali, one of the owners of Homeline Furnishing distributed hampers to them in celebration of Mother’s Day.

According to Mobara khali, twenty five hampers were given to the mothers.

The businesswoman told Stabroek News that “Not everyone can become a mother due to circumstances and personally for myself being a mother is one of my greatest blessings, and as much as I have my child to celebrate it with I felt happy that others can experience the joy of motherhood.”