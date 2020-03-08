Murder charge in senseless Freeport killing

A 23-year-old has been charged with the murder of Charan Singh, the son of a retired superintendent of police.

Singh, 24 of Freeport, was shot on February 2.

A neighbour had said that Singh and his father were assisting with the installation of a security camera at another neighbour’s home when men came onto the premises.



Singh, the son of retired superintendent Matura Singh, died while being treated at the Couva District Health Centre.

Advice was received on Friday from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, to charge a 23-year-old of Mc Bean, Couva with Singh’s death.

Constable Vilava investigated and the file was presented by legal officer constable Lewis.

The 23-year-old is expected to appear before the Chaguanas Court on Monday.