GECOM must urgently complete the verification process and make a transparent and lawful declaration of the elections results

Dear Editor,

People are dying, people are being wounded, children are being traumatised, property is being destroyed, the nation is gripped in fear. This is much too high a cost for a national election and for a nation at any time. There are no words strong enough to express the gravity of the situation and the urgency for it to end.

To all accounts, the way forward for the restoration of peace and hope rests with a small group of persons who have been tasked with managing the whole election process.

I add my voice to the many others in making a strong appeal to the Guyana Elections Commission to expeditiously complete the verification process towards the transparent, formal and lawful declaration of results.

Meanwhile, let us keep our heads above the fray and not let the words of our national pledge fall empty “… to be loyal to my country, to be obedient to the laws of Guyana, to love my fellow citizens and to dedicate my energies towards the happiness and prosperity of Guyana.” This is something that we can all do.

May God bless Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Francis Alleyne OSB

Bishop of Georgetown