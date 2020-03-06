Carter Center says Region Four results ‘not credible’

The Carter Center observer mission yesterday said the results announced by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for voting in Region Four were “not credible” as it and other international monitors urged a resumption of a lawful count, including the processing of Statements of Poll (SOPs).

Through its Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, GECOM yesterday released an unverified tabulation of the votes cast in District Four (Region Four) at Monday’s polls, which suggested that the incumbent APNU+AFC received enough votes for re-election.

“The fact that there was no transparency about the results that were ultimately announced today means that the results lack credibility,” Jason Carter, Co-Chair of the Carter Centre Observer Group, told reporters outside of the Region Four Tabulation Center last evening.