National cricketer, table tennis player call for unity among Guyanese

National sportsmen Leon Johnson and Shemar Britton have used their social media platforms to call for unity among Guyanese as the country faces ethnic tensions stemming from the recent General and Regional Elections.

On his Facebook page, Johnson, who is the captain of Guyana’s national men’s cricket team, wrote: “They say the most unifying thing in Guyana is cricket. As leaders of the most unifying thing in Guyana, I call for peace between everyone.

“Before you act think about the consequences and how it may affect you, your family and the country.” At least one fatality has been recorded due to a number of standoffs between police and civilians following the declarations of votes in Region 4.