Cricket action in G/Town to resume shortly —Massiah calls for unity among Guyanese post elections

Chairman of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) competition committee Shaun Massiah says the issues surrounding Guyana’s ongoing General and Regional elections fiasco have influenced the stalling of cricket in the capital city.

Massiah explained that the Guyana Defence Force and Police Force Sports Club teams are unavailable to take part in the GCA’s competitions because of their duty to country.

“It’s not so much the election. That’s part of it but most of the matches remaining concerns GDF and Police and both of them are inline,” Massiah told Stabroek Sport.