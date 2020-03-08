Water is good for you

Drinking more water can actually make you build muscle and burn fat and increase your overall health.

Water is widely important since almost 60% of your body weight is comprised of water.

Almost all of your body’s physiological processes need water. I’m talking about things like digestion and detoxification and so on. Water also helps to transport nutrients into cells, helps keep your joints lubricated, which helps to decrease injuries and increase performance.

We need water to keep our noses, throats and ears moist. We also need water for our brain cells.