It’s all in the legs

It’s often said that you shouldn’t skip leg day. However, I often walk in the gym and see many young men neglecting their legs for the more ‘glamourous’ body parts like the chest and arms.

They pound their chest and arms muscles all through the week because these body parts can be very impressive on the male physique. I was once also guilty of focusing mainly on upper body workouts and leaving my legs as an afterthought.

I can attest that some men hate leg training due to the effort needed. But some simply focus on making their upper body look as big as possible. I can’t stress enough how I see this everyday in the gym and I think the imbalance looks silly.

Leg workouts are important for several reasons and an exercise programme which supports a balanced full body split should be followed in order to have a strong, stable foundation.

Why you shouldn’t skip leg day

Leg workouts are an important aspect of a balanced, whole-body fitness routine that builds strength, speed, and stability.

It’s important to stay consistent with your leg workouts since these large muscles are an integral part of your overall fitness. Plus, it’s easier for your body to adapt to the workouts and develop good habits that will help you to meet your fitness goals.

Strong leg muscles keep your body balanced, which isn’t possible if you focus solely on your upper body.

Working your glutes, quads, and hamstrings with exercises such as deadlifts, squats, and lunges helps to maximize and boost athletic performance.

Avoid overtraining your quads and balance your routine to target your glutes and hamstrings as well.

Lower-body muscles create a strong, stable foundation. Rooting your lower body into the ground helps to create resistance that travels upward into your core and upper body.

You utilize lower-body strength to do all types of movements, including upper-body movements such as throwing, batting, or reaching overhead.

Benefits of leg workouts

Leg workouts engage the major muscle groups of your body, which help to improve overall athletic performance and support healthy movement patterns in your daily life.

A strong lower body will also help to prevent injury and manage chronic conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

Stimulates hormones

Leg workouts can stimulate the release of large amounts of hormones. Working your legs helps to produce hormones such as cortisol, testosterone and human growth hormone (HGH).

Cortisol helps your body to respond to stress and increase fat metabolism. Testosterone helps your body to repair damaged muscle proteins and build skeletal muscle. HGH promotes muscle growth, boosts immunity, and boosts fat metabolism.

Effects of not working out legs

If you don’t work out your leg muscles, you miss out on creating the strongest foundation possible, which will support all of your activities.

A firm, solid base will give you more stability, which in turn enhances your mobility, range of motion, and coordination.

Neglecting leg workouts won’t cause muscle to turn into fat. However, over time, your muscle cells can shrink while your fat cells will enlarge. This can cause you to look and feel less fit and muscular. If you regularly work your upper body without focusing on your legs, you may end up with a body that’s out of proportion.