Navigant pauses US$84M Ogle development over ‘uncertain business environment’

Navigant Builders Inc, the company that is developing a premier luxury commercial and residential community at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, have announced that they are postponing the development plans at this time.

It was just over two weeks ago that Navigant, the developers of Windsor Estates, broke ground for the community, which will be developed on 30 acres of land which were once used for sugarcane cultivation. The company had purchased the land from government’s holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited.

In a notice posted on Friday on Navigant’s Facebook page, the company explained their decision to delay plans.