Police probing fatal Corentyne accident

The police in Berbice have launched an investigation into a suspected hit and run which has left a Rose Hall Town, Corentyne man dead.

Shawn Smith, 25, of Lot 17 Fingal Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, was found along the Letter Kenny Public Road on Saturday evening in an unconscious state around 11 pm. He reportedly had injuries to his face and about his body.

He was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

A motorcycle, CK 2517, which was found at the scene with damage to the front and other parts has since been lodged at the Whim Police Station.