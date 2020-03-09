Supriya Singh-Bodden calls on Granger, GECOM chair to explain post-poll events

Guyana Foundation head Supriya Singh-Bodden, who endorsed President David Granger in 2015, says both he and Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, owe the nation an explanation for the events that occurred after the March 2nd elections.

“In the interest of all of the people of Guyana we are calling for an urgent move by all to be guided by the rule of law and nothing else. In so doing they will represent and protect the will of the people of Guyana,” Singh-Bodden said on the Guyana Foundation Facebook page.

The Cacique Crown of Honour recipient said, “The Chairperson of GECOM and David Granger owes it to the people to face them directly and truthfully to explain the present position, any other course of action is reckless.”