Mottley and other prime ministers coming to Guyana tomorrow -will also meet observer groups

As post-election tensions here continue, CARICOM Chairperson and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley will tomorrow lead a delegation of regional heads here PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo today confirmed.

Mottley will be accompanied by Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit.

Jagdeo told Stabroek News that the delegation has already contacted his party and will be meeting with him sometime tomorrow.

Mottley last Saturday called on Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials and the political leadership to work together to ensure that the tabulation of the results from Monday’s polling is done according to the law in order for a peaceful and legal completion of the process.

“We are very clear, every vote must be made to count; and transparently so,” Mottley had said in a statement as she emphasized that the preservation of law and order is paramount. “It is critical that good sense prevail.”

Prime Minister Mottley’s office today issued the following statement:

Roy Morris

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister