UK Foreign Secretary urges Granger to preserve principle of free and fair elections

The United Kingdom today expressed deep concern about the events following the elections here on 2 March 2020.
Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:
“We call upon the President to preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections. Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana.
“We call upon President Granger to ensure that proper procedures are followed before embarking upon a transition of government.
“We stand ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election result is produced”.