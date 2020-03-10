UK Foreign Secretary urges Granger to preserve principle of free and fair elections

This story is developing and will be updated.

The United Kingdom today expressed deep concern about the events following the elections here on 2 March 2020.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

“We call upon the President to preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections. Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana.

“We call upon President Granger to ensure that proper procedures are followed before embarking upon a transition of government.

“We stand ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election result is produced”.