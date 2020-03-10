Hooper bags five, Barrackpore earns draw

Guyanese off-spinner, Eon Hooper bagged his second five-wicket haul of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League two-day tournament to earn Barrackpore United a draw with Endeavour Sports Club over the weekend.

Playing at Endeavor, Barrackpore won the toss and elected to bat where they posted 193 all out in 49.3 overs before containing the hosts to 155 all out in 71.1 overs.

With a first innings lead of 38, Barrackpore declared on 151 for five in their second innings, setting Endeavour 189 to win. The hosts however, held on for a draw after reaching 123 for nine at stumps.