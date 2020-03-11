Marine traffic halted after Turkeyen man drives off Demerara Harbour Bridge

Marine traffic has been halted after a 45-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and ran off the Demerara Harbour Bridge resulting in damage to the bridge’s hydraulic cabin.

Police Commander of Region Four (B) Kurleigh Simon told Stabroek News yesterday that the incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

He said the driver of the motorcar identified himself as 45-year-old Dale Calder of Turkeyen, Georgetown. He said Calder claimed that his right front wheel suffered a blow out which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.