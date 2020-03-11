Holder back with Pride for eighth round clash with Jaguars

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Barbados Pride will have West Indies Test captain Jason Holder in their squad when they face Guyana Jaguars in a crucial showdown tomorrow.

Premier fast bowler Kemar Roach will also be suiting up for Pride in their top of the table clash with the five-time defending champions at the National Stadium in Providence.

The inclusion of all-rounder Holder, who has played 40 Tests to date, is a boost for Pride.

Barbados had failed in their pursuit of a sixth successive win in the six-team championship, losing to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by 147 runs on Sunday. They were bowled out about 25 minutes before tea on the final day of the seventh round matches, as they chased 330 for victory.

Pride go into the eighth round as table-toppers on 116 points, followed by Jaguars on 85.8 points. Tomorrow’s match is crucial for Jaguars as a loss could derail their chances of a sixth consecutive title.

Windward Islands Volcanoes are third in the standings on 73.6 points, with Red Force close behind on 72.2 points.

Jamaica Scorpions, on 68.6 points are in fifth place, while Leeward Islands Hurricanes are at the bottom of the table on 48.4 points.

Barbados Pride squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Cater, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Kyle Myers, Shayne Mosley, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.