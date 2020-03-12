Canada welcomes High Court ruling on Region Four votes verification

Canada yesterday welcomed a ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George in the High Court nullifying the controversial March 5th declaration of results for Region Four for the March 2nd general elections and requiring a full validation according to the Representation of the People Act be done.

In a statement last night Ottawa said:

“Canada welcomes today’s ruling by Guyana’s High Court requiring a return to the credible and transparent tabulation of ballots in Region 4. This process is necessary before any declaration of electoral results is issued. The people of Guyana deserve free and fair elections. Canada urges all parties to resume the democratic process in Guyana in a peaceful manner and urges all citizens to refrain from violence.”