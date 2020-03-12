Cuban being sought over murder of pensioner

Months after Bourda Street pensioner, Marva Oudkerk was discovered dead in her house, the police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a Cuban national.

According to the bulletin, Lopez Perez Jair, 31, whose last known addresses are 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara and Miguel Del Padron, Havana, Cuba, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Oudkerk which occurred sometime between October 10 and October 19, 2019.

The lifeless body of 67-year-old Oudkerk was found on the evening of October 10th in a bedroom of her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home.