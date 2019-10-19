Autopsy confirms Bourda pensioner died of strangulation

Marva Oudkerk, the pensioner who was discovered dead in her Bourda Street more than one week ago, was strangled, an autopsy has confirmed.

The autopsy was performed on Wednesday by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, who gave her cause of death as strangulation and blunt trauma to the head.

When contacted yesterday afternoon, Commander of Region 4 (a) (Agricola-Cumming’s-Lodge), Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman told Stabroek News that the investigation is ongoing but the police have not yet made any arrest.