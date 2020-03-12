Four remanded over Rose Hall grocer murder

Four persons were yesterday remanded to prison in connection with the murder of Lomenzo Johnny, a Rose Hall Town grocer, whose bound body was found a short distance away from his house on February, 27, while police are still on the hunt for a fifth individual.

The four accused yesterday appeared at the Num-ber 51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore. Satram Kushlay and Bilall Mc Lennon were charged jointly with murder committed on Johnny also known as ‘Sham’, on February, 27. Gopaul Ramgobin and Navendra Narine were charged with knowing Kushlay and Mc Lennon had committed the offence of murder and did receive, comfort, relieve and maintain, harbour and assist, Kushlay and Mc Lennon between February 27 and March 6.

Narine was represented in court by attorney-at-law, Rodwell Jagmohan, while the other three accused were unrepresented.