Registrar of Deeds found guilty of $4.5M fraud

Almost three years after being charged with fraudulently authorising payments to herself amounting to just over $4.5 million, Registrar of Deeds Azeena Baksh was yesterday found guilty of the offence.

Baksh, who had been on $250,000 bail, had denied the charge that while being an appointee of the Judicial Service Commission, between May 1st, 2014 and January 31st, 2017, with intent to defraud, she caused or procured valuable securities to the sum of $4,534,480 to be delivered to her bank of Nova Scotia account for her own use and benefit by pretending that she was a contracted employee of the Deeds and Commercial Registries.