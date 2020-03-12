Prison officer further remanded as breach of protection order continuing

Prison Officer George Selman was further remanded yesterday over the breach of a protection order after the court heard that he was still making threats and this time from behind bars.

Selman, 43, of Charlestown appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty just three weeks after his last appearance when he was remanded for verbally threatening a woman and breaching a protection order.

It was alleged that on February 2nd, 2020, at Hincks Street, Selman used threatening language against Donella Andrews and breached the protection order by coming within 50 feet of Andrews and holding her hand. He denied the allegations but was not granted bail even after telling the court that he is the sole provider for his 13-year-old minor.