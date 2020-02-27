Prison officer refused bail after allegedly making new threat while on remand

A prison officer said to have served the Guyana Prison Service for about 21 years, was yesterday refused bail after allegedly making a new threat towards a woman, for whom he is currently before the court facing two charges.
George Selman, 43, of Charlestown appeared yesterday before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty hoping to be granted bail. He was represented by his lawyer Patrice Henry, who in his application to post bail told the court that Selman was a single parent and a father of eight with four minors.