A prison officer found himself before the court after he was accused of breaching a protection order and using threatening language against Donella Andrews.

George Selman, 43, of Charlestown, and a father of 4, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty to answer to two charges.

It was alleged that on February 2nd, 2020, at Hincks Street, Selman used threatening language against Donella Andrews and breached the protection order by coming within 50 feet of Andrews and holding her hand.