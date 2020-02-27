Charge of releasing explicit photos dropped

A charge against a woman who released explicit photos of another woman was dismissed yesterday after she offered to compensate the complainant.

Michelle Thorne stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Court 5 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge which read that on January 3rd, 2020, she used a computer system to transfer data that was indecent with intention to humiliate.

Thorne, without hesitation, pleaded guilty to the charge. The matter was then called to be dealt with as a private matter.