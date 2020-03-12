WPA renews call for gov’t of national unity

The WPA has renewed its call for a government of national unity that guarantees Guyana’s major ethnic groups protection against domination by the other.

“Even for a party that is well aware of the dangers of elections within a winner-takes-all framework, we are alarmed at the turn of events. As things stand, what is at stake is the very survival of the multi-ethnic covenant that has held our country together since emancipation. The signs of dislocation are too evident to be ignored,” the party said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“WPA has throughout its long life as a political party and actor advocated for a political solution to our historical problems in the form of a power-sharing Government of National Unity which guarantees our major ethnic groups protection against domination by the other. It is the foremost reason for our initial and continued membership of the [APNU+AFC] Coalition which we view as a stepping stone towards such a government. We renew that call now in this hour of desperation,” the WPA emphasised.