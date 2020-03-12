Three charged with breaking into ANSA McAl at BV

Three men were yesterday granted a total of $300,000 bail after they denied breaking and entering ANSA McAl Trading Limited last Friday.

Andrew Edwards, 37, a construction worker of Lot 67 Suraj Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara; Clinton Bacchus called “Bill”, 34, a construction worker of Lot 14 Dr Miller Street, Triumph, ECD and Arjune Seepersaud called “Kano”, 57, a security guard of Lot 439 Block 8, Mon Repos, ECD appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court 2.

They were jointly charged with break and enter and larceny committed on ANSA McAl Trading Limited at Beterverwagting Industrial Site, ECD.

They men pleaded not guilty to the allegation and were granted $100,000 bail each.

The matter was adjourned to March 26 for statements.