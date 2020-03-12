Jamaica confirms second imported case of coronavirus

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaica has a second confirmed imported case of the new coronavirus.

This was announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday afternoon in a post on his official Twitter account.

Tufton disclosed that the patient is a US Embassy employee who returned from the United Kingdom.

A press conference has been called for this afternoon where details are expected to be outlined.

Jamaica yesterday confirmed its first imported case.

Tufton had disclosed that the female patient returned to Jamaica from the UK on March 4 for a funeral.

She then went to a hospital on Monday, March 9 after showing respiratory symptoms.