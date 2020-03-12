Crandon stresses importance of WI trio’s inclusion for titanic clash

Head Coach of Guyana Jaguars, Esaun Crandon believes the inclusion of West Indies trio Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd will be critical to the outcome of the West Indies Championships match against leaders Barbados Pride starting today.

“It is very, very important and very crucial to have Hetmyer, Shepherd and Keemo Paul with us,” said Crandon adding..”obviously they will bring a lot to the table. From a bowling perspective we know what Shepherd and Paul have to offer and we are expecting more consistency and, from Hetmyer’s perspective, we know what he is capable of and hope that he continues doing the good work he has done for us and West Indies,” Crandon told Stabroek Sport on the eve of the match yesterday.

The trio replaces fast bowlers Keon Joseph and Nial Smith as well as opener Tevin Imlach.