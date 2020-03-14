AFC’s Gaskin not ‘sufficiently convinced’ about Region Four RO’s figures

Alliance For Change (AFC) executive Dominic Gaskin yesterday said he was not “sufficiently convinced” that the polling results purportedly declared by the Returning Officer (RO) for Region Four last accurately reflected the statements of poll (SOPs) from the 879 polling stations.

In a Facebook post last night, Gaskin, who is the son-in-law of incumbent president David Granger and the former Minister of Business, said had a difficulty accepting that all the persons and organisations who have so far deemed the process to lack credibility have gotten it wrong.

His pronouncement came ahead of another controversial declaration by RO Clairmont Mingo and on the heels of widespread concerns that a credible process was not being used.