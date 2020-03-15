‘Clean hands’ APNU+AFC denies involvement in electoral fraud

The incumbent A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition is “generally satisfied” with the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) and has denied involvement in any type of fraud related to the tabulation of votes in Electoral District Four.

“We have clean hands in this matter and we challenge anyone to prove we have been involved in anything other than running a very efficient campaign,” APNU+AFC Campaign Co-chair Joseph Harmon said in response to questions at a press conference yesterday.

Harmon, along with fellow Campaign Co-chair Raphael Trotman, stressed the “statutory responsibility” of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and maintained that it was not the duty of the party to interfere in the exercise of that function.