Harmon maintains there was major fraud at elections but still confident of APNU+AFC win

In a video broadcast on its Facebook page yesterday, the governing APNU+AFC coalition yesterday maintained it had won the March 2nd elections even while stating that there was major fraud, prompting a sharp riposte from the opposition PPP.

In the video, former Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon said the national recount has so far seen a number of discrepancies.

“Our agents have noted an alarming number of discrepancies that lead us to conclude from our preliminary reports that the results from the initial tally of votes are not credible. The declarations made and on record at the Guyana Elections Commission is that the majority of votes cast in the March 2nd, 2020 elections were cast in favour of the list of candidates for the APNU and the AFC. Questions of the credibility of the process arose and it was agreed that a recount of the valid votes will be done in all ten electoral districts. APNU and AFC made it pellucid that any recount will reveal significant irregularities committed by the PPP amounting to electoral fraud and that the result should put into serious doubt the fictitious statements presented by the PPP and shared with the international community,” Harmon said.