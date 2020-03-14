APNU+AFC supporters harass rivals, observers, reporters at Region Four vote count

Supporters of the APNU+AFC coalition yesterday harassed representatives of rival political parties, observer groups and members of the media as they stood behind the security barriers outside Guy-ana Elections Commission (GECOM) offices.

Throughout the day, supporters congregated at security barriers set up to observe what was happening.

Just before noon yesterday, at the barrier at Brickdam, they launched verbal attacks on Change Guyana representative Nigel Hinds and others from the small parties as they exited the Office of the Region Four Returning Officer on High and Hadfield streets.