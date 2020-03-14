Guyana News

APNU+AFC supporters harass rivals, observers, reporters at Region Four vote count

APNU+AFC supporters on Friday Afternoon rushed towards the police Barricade set up on High Street after they saw a man make his way beyond the barricade supposedly attempting to access the GECOM headquarters. Some supporters verbally attacked and assaulted the man.
Supporters of the APNU+AFC coalition yesterday harassed representatives of rival political parties, observer groups and members of the media as they stood behind the security barriers outside Guy-ana Elections Commission (GECOM) offices.

Throughout the day, supporters congregated at security barriers set up to observe what was happening.

Just before noon yesterday, at the barrier at Brickdam, they launched verbal attacks on Change Guyana representative Nigel Hinds and others from the small parties as they exited the Office of the Region Four Returning Officer on High and Hadfield streets.