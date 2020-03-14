Daughter of coronavirus victim showed mild symptoms but was still allowed to travel from NY

The daughter of the woman who died from the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation recently displayed mild symptoms of the disease while she was in New York but was still allowed to travel here by the state’s Health Department.

This was disclosed by the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative here Dr. William Adu-Krow during an interview with Stabroek News yesterday. He said the New York Health Department said that they had given her the “ok” to travel. He indicated that she might have been tested while in United States but they have not been privy to the results of tests.