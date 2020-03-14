More coronavirus test kits on the way as Education Ministry shuts schools

With one case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) having been confirmed in Guyana, more test kits are on the way even as the Ministry of Education (MoE) has ordered schools shut for two weeks from Monday as a precautionary measure.

Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/ WHO) representative Dr William Adu-Krow told Stabroek News yesterday that preparations are being ramped up by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and PAHO/WHO. He said before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here, the MOPH, in collaboration with PAHO/ WHO, had been preparing for when the global pandemic made its way to this country.