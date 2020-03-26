Guyana News

Lockdown looms after ‘cavalier attitude’ by some Guyanese to COVID-19

-PAHO/WHO Rep, Task Force sound warning over risk

Volda Lawrence (Department of Public Information photo)
Expressing alarm over the “cavalier” approach of some Guyanese to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the authorities have warned that a lockdown could be imposed to combat the spread of the deadly virus with this also being recommended by the top World Health Organization (WHO) official here.

Dr William Adu-Krow, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/WHO representative in Guyana, lamented yesterday that Guyanese are not taking social distancing seriously and told Stabroek News in an interview that he has written to the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) recommending a partial lockdown of the country in order to prevent an outbreak of the deadly virus here. Social distancing is a key recommendation of the WHO to combat the spread of the disease, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and continues to overwhelm countries’ healthcare systems even in developed states.