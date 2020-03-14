Women get three years in jail, $5M fine for publishing sex video

The two women who were responsible for the distribution of a sex tape that went viral on social media in January were yesterday each sentenced to three years in jail and fined $5 million after admitting to the crime.

Melissa Pestano, 21, of Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, and Janelle Williams, 23, stood before Principal Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge that they used a cell phone to transmit data that was explicit and profane with the intention to humiliate the victim.

It was alleged that between January 20 and January 21, Pestano and Williams used a form of a computer system to cause distress to the woman. They both pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Police prosecutor Richard Harris explained to the court that Pestano was involved in a relationship with Paul Pollard and learned that he was having an affair with another woman. Williams, who is the sister of Pollard, had a conversation with Pestano and they agreed to take revenge on the woman.

The court heard that they were given information by Pollard about where the two would meet for their next sexual engagement and at the time of the meeting Pestano barged into the room and videotaped the entire scene. The video was then given to Williams and then distributed across social media platforms.

When given the opportunity to speak, a crying Pestano apologised to the court and said she acted on her emotions. “All of us grow up together and when I found out what she did, I was really angry at the time because I felt betrayed,” she said.

Magistrate Daly responded by telling her that she understands but she should not have allowed her emotions to get the best of her and that she hoped that the situation was a lesson for all.

The two women were each sentenced to three years imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of $5 million each.