Trinidad husband, 83, baffled over the murder of his 43-year-old wife

(Trinidad Express) Gasparillo mother Chandramatie Sammy-Rojan had purchased vitamins to boost her daughter’s immune system against COVID-19 and was walking back to her family’s home when she was gunned down on Thursday night.

Sammy-Rojan, 43, was shot multiple times, two of which pierced the heart and neck.

The mother of one collapsed and died in a track leading to her mother’s house at Darneaud Street, Gasparillo.

Her distraught family declined to be interviewed since they believe their lives are in jeopardy.

The Express also visited the victim’s husband, Aunos “Bogart” Rojan, who lives nearby, also at Darneaud Street.

Rojan, 83, who also has seven children from a previous relationship, said he did not know why his wife was killed.

Police investigators were told by residents that Rojan-Sammy was the centre of a dispute over the property where she lived at Darneaud Street with her husband.

On Thursday Sammy-Rojan went to a pharmacy located opposite her marital home and purchased Vitamin C, Panadol and other medication.

Her older sister accompanied her, and around 6.55 p.m. they were walking in the track leading to Sammy-Rojan’s mother’s home.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said that he heard about five gunshots.

Police were told that a white Toyota Axio pulled up behind Sammy-Rojan and her sister as they entered the track. A man wearing a hat came out of the vehicle and ran behind them, and opened fire.

“The older sister ran home, and the brother ran out of the house and ran down by the house of a police woman bawling. He said ‘my sister got shot by the road’,” the resident said.

Within a few minutes, Sammy-Rojan became unresponsive, and she died at the scene.

Senior Supt Wayne Mohammed, officers of Gasparillo CID, Southern Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.

Police were told that Sammy-Rojan was the victim of two previous attacks since January.

In the first attack she was held at gunpoint, bound and gagged by two men.

Subsequently she was sitting in the gallery of her house where she was shot at.

Police were told that Rojan-Sammy had a relationship for almost 18 years, and she married 14 years ago.

They had a ten-year-old child. No one has been arrested in the case.

The murder toll for the year so far now stands at 121.