High level CARICOM team arrives to supervise Elections Recount

This story is developing and will be updated.

A High Level Team from CARICOM is now in Guyana to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the country’s 2 March 2020 Elections, according to a statement today from CARICOM.



CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, on Saturday announced that Guyana’s President David Granger made a request for CARICOM to field an Independent High-Level Team to supervise the recounting of the ballots in all Regions, and that this was agreed to by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.



“I’ve spoken directly to both the President and Leader of the Opposition and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the CARICOM Team,” the CARICOM Chair said.



The High level team is chaired by the former Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica Francine Baron, and comprises former Minister of Finance of Grenada Anthony Boatswain; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Angela Taylor; and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Fern Narcis-Scope.