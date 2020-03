Amid rising concern about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), from tomorrow until March 27, most public servants will be working on a shift system to avoid clustering at their offices.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) in a report yesterday said that the decision was made by President David Granger in order to protect the health and wellbeing of public servants.

This follows the confirmation of three active COVID-19 cases in Guyana. The fourth case, a 52-year-old woman, died last week.