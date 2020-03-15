GFF suspends football matches for March-April

With the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) looming on local shores, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF, the nation’s governing body of association football, has suspended all matches and tournaments during the March-April period.

This was disclosed by the federation via a release.

“In light of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has issued a circular to its Regional Member Associations advising the postponement of matches for the March – April period and informing them of the scale down of operations at the Secretariat and key facts about the virus,” the release stated.