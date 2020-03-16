Camp St inmate caught with ganja granted bail

An inmate of the Camp Street jail was on Friday charged for allegedly having narcotics in his possession and was granted bail.

Esaun Rose, 30, appeared before Principal Magistrate Leron Daly in Court Two of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge which read that on March 11, he had approximately 47 grammes of cannabis in his possession, while being an inmate at the Camp Street prison.

Rose, who said he is a mason, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned until May 8.