GECOM can easily entertain recount – Ramkarran

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Ralph Ramkarran says GECOM can easily give approval for a recount of votes under the CARICOM Initiative announced on Saturday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ramkarran alluded to concerns that have been raised about whether the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) could order a recount after the expiration of the statutory provisions for contesting parties to initiate such.

Ramkarran, who was the presidential candidate for A New and United Guyana at the March 2 general elections, said that Section 89 of the Representation of the People Act provides adequate legal cover. It states: “A duly appointed candidate, or counting agent present when the counting or any recount of votes is completed, may request the returning officer to have the votes recounted or again recounted.”