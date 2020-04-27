GECOM now major battlefront for free and fair elections – Ramkarran

Accusing its officials of partiality in favour of the incumbent APNU+AFC, commentator Ralph Ramkarran says that GECOM is now the major battlefield for free and fair elections and he chastised its Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh for inaction at key points in the elections process.

In his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran, who was the presidential candidate for A New and United Guyana at the March 2nd general elections said that for the first time since 1992, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials have publicly displayed partiality in favour of the governing party by its officials deliberately transgressing the law in the counting of the ballots for District 4 and then allegedly doing so again.

A former two-term Speaker of the National Assembly, Ramkarran said that the jury is still out on whether GECOM will deliver credible election results.