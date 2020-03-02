GECOM has not responded to list joinder queries – Ramkarran

Despite repeated requests, GECOM has not responded to queries over the process for joining the votes of three of the smaller parties, according to ANUG’s presidential candidate Ralph Ramkarran.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the Liberal and Justice Party and The New Movement reached a novel agreement where they will contest today’s general elections independently but for the purpose of the allocation of seats their votes will be added up.

It is a process that has never before been used at elections before and there is no precedent on the mechanics of it.