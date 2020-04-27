Gang steals 10 gas cylinders at Eccles

A female guard who was working at Massy Products, located at Eccles, East Bank Demerara was on Saturday night held at gunpoint as bandits carried out a robbery at the location.

Police Commander of Region 4 ‘B’ Division Kurleigh Simon yesterday told Stabroek News that the gang consisting of six persons were armed with guns, knives and cutlasses and gained entry into the compound by gouging a hole in the fence.

Simon explained that two men pounced on the guard who was the only person on duty and held her at gunpoint while the four others made their way into the compound.

The men then proceeded to cart off 10 100-lb gas cylinders through the hole that was created in the fence. The men then made good their escape.

The commander said that they are still to determine whether the gas cylinders were filled or empty.

The guard, who is attached to Amalgamated Security Service was not injured.