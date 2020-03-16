Mabaruma rubber trees in no immediate danger

The rubber trees that line the Philbert Pierre Avenue roadway in Mabaruma, in Region One, are in no immediate danger of removal after the contractors who were working on the road expansion project departed, Mayor of Mabaruma, Chris Phang says.

When contacted by Stabroek News recently to find out if a decision has been made in regard to the cutting down of the century-old rubber trees, Phang said, the council has agreed not to make any permanent decision as the road expansion project has stopped.

He says he is uncertain as to what exactly caused the project to be halted but as long as it remains that way the council has decided not to make a decision regarding the trees. He added that most times the Regional District Council makes decisions without consulting them.