Cops probing gunshots fired at Seeta’s bar

Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting which occurred early yesterday morning at Seeta’s Bar on Station Street, Kitty.

The shooting, police commander of Region Four (A) Division Phillip Azore said, was not an attack but rather a patron of the bar firing his gun.

The shooting occurred at around 5am yesterday.

Azore told this newspaper that when police arrived on the scene, the shooter had already fled and ranks recovered several spent shells. He said that they are in pursuit of the shooter.